J & K: Muzaffar Baig, former deputy CM, to join BJP?

SRINAGAR: Senior Jammu and Kashmir politician and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who said he was not part of the PDP, fueled speculations of him joinig the BJP. Baig, 77, caught everybody by surprise when he attended PM Modi’s rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on Tuesday.

Not only did he attend the rally, but also praised PM Modi saying, “By giving a multiplier effect to the progress that has taken place in the last five-10 years, the PM wants to give J&K a bigger place in the map of India. It is our responsibility that we should rise above our personal interests and support him in national interests”.

“I am impressed by the development agenda of PM Modi, who also lived up to his promise to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Paharis,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.

Asked whether he thinks Modi will again become PM after the parliamentary polls, Baig said, “As long as he wants, none can take his place”.

Baig praised the PM for taking everybody and every community along. “This is the cruelest thing if anybody says he differentiates between Hindus and Muslims,” he said.