NGT orders probe into illegal constructions in Ghaziabad's green spaces

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation to look into a complaint on illegal constructions, concretization and encroachment in the parks, green belts, playgrounds, open areas and city forests in Ghaziabad.

Taking serious note of the issue, the tribunal headed by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and also comprising Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel urged the Commissioner to duly consider the grievance and ascertain the correct position and take appropriate remedial action in accordance with the law expeditiously.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, appearing for Petitioners Rajendra Tyagi and Himanshu Mittal, submitted that in four parks, the concretization by Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has been done much in excess of the permitted 5% area.

In the plea, the petitioner also complained about cementing the surface of parks in the name of setting up Open Gyms.