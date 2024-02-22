One foreigner dead, another missing; five rescued after avalanche hits skiers in Gulmarg

SRINAGAR: One foreigner died and another was missing as an avalanche struck the ski slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

According to officials, the avalanche was recorded around 2pm along the Khilanmarg area on Thursday and struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several skiers.

Five other skiers were rescued and are being treated in a local hospital.

The foreigners had gone to the ski slopes without local residents, they said.

Personnel of the Army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are carrying out rescue-cum-search operations.

“One skier has been killed, one is still missing, and three of the skiers, who suffered injuries, have been rescued. A relief and rescue operation was immediately started after hearing about the accident. The identities of the foreign skiers are being ascertained," officials said.

Meanwhile, the Khelo India Winter Games were underway at Gulmarg, before the avalanche struck the region today.

Nuzhat Gull, secretary of J&K Sports Council, said: "All Khelo India athletes are safe after the avalanche hits the Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg. All the fixtures are being run as per schedule."