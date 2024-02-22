Rahul Gandhi faces flak for controversial remarks on Aishwarya Rai

In a recent public address during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi singled out Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He questioned the absence of members from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at the 'Pran Pratishtha' event held at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, attended by billionaires and Bollywood celebrities.

"Did you see the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"People who constitute 73 per cent of the total population of the country were nowhere seen during the event. The BJP would never want them to assume the reins of the country,” he said.

In response, the BJP compiled a collage of several speeches by Rahul Gandhi, featuring instances where the 53-year-old leader mentioned Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai. In one of the speeches, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Television channels only show Aishwarya Rai dancing. They don't highlight anything about the struggles of the poor."