Rahul Gandhi faces flak for controversial remarks on Aishwarya Rai

Singer Sona Mohapatra has taken to social media to express her disapproval of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent alleged comments targeting actor Aishwarya Rai over the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya. Mohapatra defended Rai against perceived demeaning remarks and criticized the practice of politicians exploiting women for political gain.
"What's with politicians demeaning women in their speeches to get some brownie points in a sexist landscape? Dear Rahul Gandhi, sure someone has demeaned your own mother (Sonia Gandhi), sister (Priyanka Gandhi) similarly in the past, and irrespective you ought to know better? Also, Aishwarya Rai dances beautifully," the singer posted on X.
In a recent public address during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi singled out Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He questioned the absence of members from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at the 'Pran Pratishtha' event held at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, attended by billionaires and Bollywood celebrities.
"Did you see the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
"People who constitute 73 per cent of the total population of the country were nowhere seen during the event. The BJP would never want them to assume the reins of the country,” he said.
In response, the BJP compiled a collage of several speeches by Rahul Gandhi, featuring instances where the 53-year-old leader mentioned Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai. In one of the speeches, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Television channels only show Aishwarya Rai dancing. They don't highlight anything about the struggles of the poor."
BJP lashed out serious criticisms against the Congress leader after his comments on Rai, The BJP alleged that Rahul has a "creepy and dangerous obsession with successful, self-made women."
Describing Rahul Gandhi as a fourth-generation dynast with minimal achievements, the BJP asserted that he resorted to derogatory remarks against someone who has brought immense glory to the nation—surpassing the combined achievements of Rahul Gandhi's entire family.
The Karnataka BJP also slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and questioned him over Rahul Gandhi insulting a "fellow Kannadiga".