Sandeshkhali: BJP documentary to step up attack on Didi

NEW DELHI: Amidst the escalating war of words with the TMC over the infamous Sandeshkhali incident, the BJP plans to intensify its attack on party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee through a documentary set to be released on Thursday.

According to party sources, the documentary titled ‘The Sandeshkhali Shock — The Big Reveal’ will depict the atrocities on women. In a post on X, the BJP questions Banerjee in Bangla, “Didi ke bolo aaro koto ‘Sandeshkhali’ (Tell Didi how many more Sandeshkhali-like incidents).”

Keeping Banerjee squarely in its firing range, the saffron party will unveil the documentary with an eye on the upcoming LS elections. The documentary questions how many such sordid incidents will it take for TMC to act against the culprits.

The war of words, filled with allegations and counter-allegations, has escalated between these two parties over alleged incidents of atrocities and sexual assault on women. Recently, the BJP sent a fact-finding team, who were denied permission to visit the site. In another incident, during a protest by saffron leaders, the TMC allegedly attacked a BJP leader for likening a cop to a Khalistani.