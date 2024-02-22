Why no CBI probe into son’s death in clashes, asks BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh House

RAIPUR: A first-time BJP MLA, Ishwar Sahu, whose son was killed in a communal clash, and later given an opportunity by the BJP to contest the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, on Wednesday questioned his own government in the House over the delay in getting justice. There has been no probe yet by the CBI, as was assured to him, he alleged in the Assembly.
The BJP gave Sahu the party ticket from the Saja constituency in Bemetra district and he won defeating a seven-time Congress legislator Ravindra Choubey. During the election campaign the union home minister Amit Shah blamed Congress for the lynching of Sahu’s 23-year-old son calling it “appeasement politics”.
The violence at Biranpur in Bemetra, some 60 km from Raipur, erupted on 8 April last year after the tussle between some children over a trivial issue led to altercations between two communities that escalated clashes. Bhuneshwar Sahu was critically injured in the confrontation and later died.
Apparently drawing attention to the inadequate action into the Biranpur incident so far, Sahu raised the issue during the calling attention motion in the Assembly, reminding that after his son was killed he was given an assurance of a CBI probe into the clash.
“The names of 34 accused were identified in the Biranpur incident but only 12 of them have been arrested so far. I am the father of the deceased person and would like to know in the House whether I will ever be getting justice or not. When as the people’s representative I couldn’t get the feel of fair play so far, then how will I facilitate justice for the people of my constituency”, said Sahu.
Responding to the party legislator, the deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of home department, declared to go (recommend) for a CBI inquiry into the Biranpur incident.
“The chargesheet has been produced against the accused in the court on July 5. The investigation into the incident continues without unnecessary delay. There is already a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted,” the minister said.
Last year, as the tension simmered at Biranpur, two more bodies identified as Rahim Mohammed, 55, and his son Idul Mohammed, 35 were found in a field on the next day of the death of Bhuneshwar.
‘No word on assurance’
