Why no CBI probe into son’s death in clashes, asks BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh House

RAIPUR: A first-time BJP MLA, Ishwar Sahu, whose son was killed in a communal clash, and later given an opportunity by the BJP to contest the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, on Wednesday questioned his own government in the House over the delay in getting justice. There has been no probe yet by the CBI, as was assured to him, he alleged in the Assembly.

The BJP gave Sahu the party ticket from the Saja constituency in Bemetra district and he won defeating a seven-time Congress legislator Ravindra Choubey. During the election campaign the union home minister Amit Shah blamed Congress for the lynching of Sahu’s 23-year-old son calling it “appeasement politics”.

The violence at Biranpur in Bemetra, some 60 km from Raipur, erupted on 8 April last year after the tussle between some children over a trivial issue led to altercations between two communities that escalated clashes. Bhuneshwar Sahu was critically injured in the confrontation and later died.