18-year-old Indian origin student 'froze to death' in US, kin suspect foul play

An Indian-origin student allegedly froze to death in the US after being denied entry into a club, a local media report said.

The 18-year-old victim was identified as Akul Dhawan and was found frozen near his university on January 20. He was a first-year student at the University of Illinois in Urbana.

The Champaign County Coroner's office in a press release claimed that the student had died of hypothermia.

It is being said that Dhwan who had gone out with his friends was denied entry at a club close to his campus.