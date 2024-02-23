Battle of yatras in MP as BJP plans outreach to outdo Rahul’s march

BHOPAL: While the Congress has been focussing on the success of its former national president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which arrives in Madhya Pradesh on March 2, the ruling BJP is working on a campaign to connect with beneficiaries of central and state government schemes across the state.
Six days before the Wayanad MP starts his Yatra on March 2 to travel through nine Lok Sabha constituencies of MP, the union home minister Amit Shah (considered the master strategist of the party’s resounding assembly polls triumph in MP) will launch a nine-day long campaign to connect with central and state government schemes’ beneficiaries in all 29 LS constituencies of MP.
On February 25, Shah will spend the entire day in MP, holding Lok Sabha poll related meetings. He will start with the Gwalior-Chambal Lok Sabha cluster meeting (comprising Gwalior, Morena, Guna and Bhind-SC seats) in Gwalior.
Start of Shah’s day-long MP visit from Gwalior, assumes particular significance, as six days later Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra too will enter MP from the same region.
The union home minister will travel from Gwalior to Khajuraho on February 25, where he’ll address a public meeting as well as meeting of polling booth committees. Khajuraho seat which is currently held by the state BJP chief VD Sharma has been left by the Congress for INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party as part of the seats sharing arrangement.
The union home minister will complete his day-long stay in MP on February 25 in state capital Bhopal, with a meeting of intellectuals, followed by the launch of the nine-day drive of connecting with beneficiaries of central and state government schemes.
Shah will meet three such beneficiary families in Bhopal before returning to Delhi. The Hitgrahis (families benefited by central and state government direct benefit transfer schemes) have since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, played an important role in BJP’s poll triumph in MP.