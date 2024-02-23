Battle of yatras in MP as BJP plans outreach to outdo Rahul’s march

BHOPAL: While the Congress has been focussing on the success of its former national president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which arrives in Madhya Pradesh on March 2, the ruling BJP is working on a campaign to connect with beneficiaries of central and state government schemes across the state.

Six days before the Wayanad MP starts his Yatra on March 2 to travel through nine Lok Sabha constituencies of MP, the union home minister Amit Shah (considered the master strategist of the party’s resounding assembly polls triumph in MP) will launch a nine-day long campaign to connect with central and state government schemes’ beneficiaries in all 29 LS constituencies of MP.

On February 25, Shah will spend the entire day in MP, holding Lok Sabha poll related meetings. He will start with the Gwalior-Chambal Lok Sabha cluster meeting (comprising Gwalior, Morena, Guna and Bhind-SC seats) in Gwalior.

Start of Shah’s day-long MP visit from Gwalior, assumes particular significance, as six days later Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra too will enter MP from the same region.