CBSE proposes open book exams for Class 9 to 12

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed a pilot project to hold open-book examinations (OBE) for classes 9 to 12 in subjects like English, Science, Mathematics and Biology, in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE).

The NCF-SE is one of the key components of NEP 2020. It focuses on knowledge development with genuine understanding, fundamental capacities such as critical thinking and creativity. Under this, assessment and exams at all levels will be transformed, enabling genuine learning and reducing stress.

The board is considering trials of the OBE in selected schools for classes 9 to 12 this year. However, the officials said there is no plan to adopt the OBE format in board exams.

Under open book exams format, students can access textbooks and other relevant resources to answer the questions asked in the test. These tests are usually composed of conceptual and analytical questions that make students read and interpret multiple texts, and apply the concept.