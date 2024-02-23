China playing mind games to prevent India from getting better terms, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said arriving at an equilibrium with China and maintaining it is going to be one of the biggest challenges for both countries. He was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on Friday.

He said that the immediate issue at hand was Beijing's departure from laid down norms triggering the border row in eastern Ladakh.

“China plays mind games to restrict the issues under the bilateral framework. India must not forgo its rights to harness other factors in the world to get better terms on an equilibrium,” Jaishankar said.

He also said that on the economic front, there would be a time when the Chinese economy would begin to plateau and India would be growing. He referred to projections by Goldman Sachs that suggested that by 2075, both countries could end up as $50 trillion plus economies.

“India should be confident enough to leverage the international system to create the best possible outcome,” he added.