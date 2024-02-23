Congress leaders continue to live in negativity, says PM

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the opposition Congress, saying it continues to live in negativity and is not ready to leave the path of hatred even when the grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya.
The PM was addressing a public function at Tarabh after inaugurating the Valinath Mahadev temple in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. Modi said for a long time in independent India, the Congress created a conflict and enmity “between development and heritage.”
“If anyone is to be blamed for this, it is the same Congress which ruled the country for decades. These are the same people who made even a holy place like Somnath (temple) a cause of controversy,” he said.
The Prime Minister said, “Its (Congress’) leaders continue to live in negativity and are not ready to leave the path of hatred even when the grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya.”
He said, “These are the same people who questioned Lord Ram’s existence and obstructed the construction of his temple.” Modi held a roadshow in Navsari before speaking at the rally. He laid the foundation stone of first Prime Minister Mitra Park for textile industry in Navsari.
“Friends, you have seen how Congress people abuse Modi’s caste, but Congress people forget that no matter how much they abuse, the resolution of going beyond 400 seats (in Lok Sabha elections) will be even stronger,” the PM said.
“The more mud they throw, the more spectacularly 370 lotuses will bloom,” he said, referring to the scrapping of Article 370.
“Today, Congress has no strategy for the country’s future other than to abuse Modi. This demonstrates that when a party succumbs to nepotism, it no longer sees anyone as superior than the family,” the PM said
On houses for the poor, the Prime Minister said, “On the one hand, temples are being built in the country, while on the other, lakhs of houses are being built for the poor.”
‘Cong has no strategy’
