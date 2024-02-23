Congress leaders continue to live in negativity, says PM

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the opposition Congress, saying it continues to live in negativity and is not ready to leave the path of hatred even when the grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya.

The PM was addressing a public function at Tarabh after inaugurating the Valinath Mahadev temple in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. Modi said for a long time in independent India, the Congress created a conflict and enmity “between development and heritage.”

“If anyone is to be blamed for this, it is the same Congress which ruled the country for decades. These are the same people who made even a holy place like Somnath (temple) a cause of controversy,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “Its (Congress’) leaders continue to live in negativity and are not ready to leave the path of hatred even when the grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya.”