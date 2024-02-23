'Excited to welcome Rahul's Nyay Yatra': Kamal Nath amid buzz over BJP switch

Madhya Pradesh Congres leader Kamal Nath on Friday urged the people of the state and the "brave" workers of the Congress party to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
The veteran congress leader said that the party workers are excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi as he has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice.
While putting an end on all the rumours of him joining BJP, the veteran Congress leader said that together they will bring the second version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra against injustice to an end.
"The people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers are excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation. I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and the brave workers of Congress to become the strength and courage of Rahul Gandhi by joining the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in maximum numbers. Together you and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to an end," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
His remarks has put an end to all the rumours of his BJP switch plan. Meanwhile, several party leaders from Nath's stronghold MP's Chhindwara district joined the BJP on Wednesday.Chhindwara district BJP president claimed 1,500 Congressmen, including over 700 from the newly-created Pandhurna district, joined the BJP.
The Congressmen who crossed over to the BJP fold included state Congress general secretary Ujjwal Singh Chauhan, councillors, sarpanches, janpad members, and workers, PTI reported.