'Excited to welcome Rahul's Nyay Yatra': Kamal Nath amid buzz over BJP switch

Madhya Pradesh Congres leader Kamal Nath on Friday urged the people of the state and the "brave" workers of the Congress party to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The veteran congress leader said that the party workers are excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi as he has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice.

While putting an end on all the rumours of him joining BJP, the veteran Congress leader said that together they will bring the second version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra against injustice to an end.