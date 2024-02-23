Hike in sugar cane prices to benefit only a section of farmers: Experts

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s decision to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane by 8 per cent, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and amid an ongoing farmers’ agitation, will benefit only a section of cultivators, agricultural experts opine.

The increment, with some riders, will restrict the benefits to a section of farmers in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other states where the FRP is implemented.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has increased the sugarcane FRP from Rs 315 to Rs 340 for an introductory recovery rate of 10.25%, they added.

According to subject experts, with the riders imposed by the government, the increased FRP would benefit only those farmers whose recovery rate of sugar is 10.25% per quintal for the September 2024 to October 2025 season. The national average recovery rate for the past three months is only 9.79%. The recovery rate is the amount of sugar that sugarcane fetches.

However, Rs 315 per quintal is the minimum price of sugarcane, which is at a recovery of 9.5%, the experts said.