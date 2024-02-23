Kashi now being seen as model of heritage and development: PM Modi at BHU

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India will become a model of development in the next five years, adding that it is the "Modi guarantee".

Modi reached his Varanasi parliamentary constituency Thursday night and is scheduled to launch several development projects and address public meetings.

He interacted with winners of the 'Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita' at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here.

"Kashi is now being seen as a model of development and heritage across the world. The world is witnessing today how modernity is developed around culture and tradition," the prime minister said in his address at the university.

"In the next five years, the country will become a model of development. This is the Modi guarantee," he added.

The echo of India's rich heritage, Modi told the gathering, is being heard all over the world.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the prime minister at the university.

The BJP's state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was also present.

In his address, Adityanath described the prime minister as the most popular leader in the world.

Modi will be presenting awards to the winners of the Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita, and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita.