Make India Vishwaguru by voting for Modi: Shah

RAIPUR: As part of his whirlwind tour programme to devise a plan of action and galvanise the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited Chhattisgarh and kicked off BJP’s campaign ‘Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad rally’.

Seeking the support of the people while addressing a public rally in Janjgir-Champa district, he said the forthcoming general elections are very significant as they will determine the country’s future and help India emerge as a ‘Vishwaguru”.

Shah eulogised the accomplishments and various welfare schemes intended for people experiencing poverty, women, farmers, and youths implemented during the ten years of central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Modi government’s politics of performance remains dedicated to the welfare of people experiencing poverty, Dalits, and tribals and ensures the country’s development; he averred and added that during the regime, the position of India has risen from 11th to the fifth economy globally.

“It’s a Modi guarantee. Give the third term to the Modi government, and India will be the third biggest economic power in the world. The provisions of Section 370 irritating for years has been removed on 5 August 2019 in Kashmir and the surgical strikes on terror launch units in Pakistan done at the command of the Modi government”, he asserted

Citing Chhattisgarh as the ‘Nanihaal (maternal home) of Lord Ram’, Shah recollected the occasion of the installation of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya on January 22. “Congress didn’t resolve the lingering 550-year-old Ayodhya Ram temple issue for 75 years (after India got independence). PM Modi ji performed the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya”, the union minister said.

He complimented the state’s Vishnu Deo Sai government for swift action to fulfil the pledges under the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. The union minister chaired the meeting of senior BJP leaders at Kondagaon district to review the party’s poll preparations and chalk out strategy for the elections.

‘India’s position’

