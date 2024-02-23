Manipur: Tribal body urges Amit Shah to stop transfer of Kuki cops to Meitei areas

GUWAHATI: Kuki-Zo group Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in Manipur on Friday petitioned Union home minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention as the Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) allegedly issued an order for the transfer of over 100 Kuki-Zo tribal police personnel to Meitei-majority areas.

In a letter to Shah, the ITLF said the DGP’s order was unacceptable.

“It requires them (Kuki cops) to travel to Meitei districts and, if they survive the journey, be stationed with mostly Meitei police personnel. This is a death sentence as the government cannot guarantee their safety,” the ITLF wrote in the letter.

Viewing the order as a ploy by the state government to “target Kuki-Zo police personnel as they will not be able to report for duty in Meitei areas”, the ITLF requested Shah to immediately intervene and stop this “discriminatory” order before disciplinary action is taken against the Kuki-Zo cops.