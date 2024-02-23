Mann announces Rs 1 crore compensation, job to sister of farmer killed at Punjab-Haryana border

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died at the Khanauri border point.

Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday.

The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.