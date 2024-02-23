Manohar Joshi: Sena's suave face, unflinching loyalty towards his 'saheb'

MUMBAI: A suave face of the Shiv Sena at a time when the party was known for its rustic and street politics, former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi who went on to become the Lok Sabha speaker never severed ties with the Thackerays despite snubs.

From stepping down as chief minister following the "aadesh" (orders) of "saheb" Bal Thackeray to being booed and heckled by Shiv Sainiks at the party's first Dussherra rally after the founder's demise in 2012, Joshi never openly criticised the party leadership.

It was also a matter of faith and an unflinching loyalty towards Matoshri, the Thackeray home in Mumbai's Bandra area, and his "saheb" till his last breath.

So much so that when Raj Thackeray walked out of the party to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, sons of many Shiv Sena leaders chose to join him, but the senior brigade decided to stick to Bal Thackeray.

Joshi was one of them.

This had been the hallmark of Joshi's four-decade-old association with the Shiv Sena.

Joshi (86) passed away on Friday at the P D Hinduja Hospital, where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He had also been admitted to the hospital in May last year after suffering a brain haemorrhage.