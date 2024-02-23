MEA acknowledges that some Indians have signed up for support jobs in Russian army

NEW DELHI: The Russian Army has reportedly recruited several Indians as security helpers over the past year. Some of these recruits have alleged mistreatment in messages to their families.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said it is taking up the issue with Russia.

“We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge,” said MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.