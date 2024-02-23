MEA acknowledges that some Indians have signed up for support jobs in Russian army

NEW DELHI: The Russian Army has reportedly recruited several Indians as security helpers over the past year. Some of these recruits have alleged mistreatment in messages to their families.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said it is taking up the issue with Russia.
“We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge,” said MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.
In addition, India has urged its nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from the conflict.
The kin of many of these Indian nationals have said their family members have been duped by foreign recruiters in Russia. Some said they have been forced to join the Wagner Group (a private military company).
The Wagner Group officially known as PMC Wagner is a Russian state-funded militia earlier controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, once a close ally of President Putin. These troops get infrastructure support from the Russian army and are sent to fight in conflicts like the ongoing one against Ukraine.