Raipur Diary: Tricolour unfurled, new camp in Maoists hotbed

In a first, not only an Indian flag was hoisted by Sukma district police in south Bastar but a security camp was also set up at Puvarti village inside the Maoist liberated zone. Puvarti is a dwelling of dreaded elusive Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, chief of the military unit of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion and promoted as Central Committee member (highest rank) of the Maoist organisation. Around 80-90 inhabitants of Puvarti village, are present in the banned outfit at higher ranks across India. The police endeavour to connect with family of Maoist cadres with an appeal to convince them to renounce outfit.

Vedanta Aluminium, which has mega production (manufacture) plants at Balco in Korba (Chhattisgarh) and Jharsuguda (Odisha), has launched Vedanta Metal Bazaar — an innovative new e-superstore for primary aluminium that promises to transform the way it is bought and sold in the country. Several global-first features are integrated into the new platform. The superstore offers over 750-plus product variants, encompassing the range of offerings with AI-based price discovery. Aluminium is critical for sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defence among others.

BJP focuses on ‘Mahtari Vandan’ scheme

Chhattisgarh, besides known having an impressive sex ratio compared to the national average, also has more women electorates than men. During the last assembly elections held in November 2023, in as many as 50 segments out of the ninety assembly constituencies, more women than men turned out to cast votes. So, for the obvious reason, the ruling BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, is now focussing on ‘Mahtari Vandan’ yojana, one among others in ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ to offer financial assistance of Rs 1,000 every month to needy married women. There are 11 Lok Sabha seats including the four reserved for scheduled tribes.

