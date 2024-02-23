Two bodies recovered from collapsed coal mine in Chhattisgarh, toll touches three

KORBA: Rescuers on Friday retrieved the bodies of two men who were trapped under the debris after a portion of an abandoned coal mine caved in at Korba district in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

A 17-year-old boy, who was also stuck with them, was pulled out in serious condition on Thursday night and hospitalised, they said.

The accident occurred after five persons on Thursday afternoon illegally entered the abandoned open cast mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Dipka area under Hardi Bazar police station limits to extract coal, a senior police official said.

For a long time, locals had been burrowing through a part of the mine to steal coal, turning that area into a tunnel, he said.