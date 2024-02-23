Uddhav says against BJP’s ‘tyranny’, not Modi-Shah

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are a fight for removal of the “dictator” and the “authoritarian” ruler from power.

Thackeray made the remark while kick-starting the electioneering for the general elections in Buldhana. He was in Buldhana on a two-day visit after addressing rallies in the Konkan region.

Taking a jibe against the Centre, he said the Centre had fixed the “Minimum Support Price (MSP) for MLAs at `50 crore” (horse trading allegations). But the farmers are running from pillar to post to get fair prices.

Underscoring the plight of people facing a possible drought, the former CM said, “The state government and the Centre talk about government programmes and schemes, but the benefits never reach the targeted segment. The cotton, soybean and other crops prices have collapsed below the MSP, but no one cares.