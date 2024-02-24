Nation

15 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj

Police officials said around 20 people were hospitalised with injuries.
Rescue operation underway after a tractor-trolley fell into a pond, in Kasganj district on Saturday.
LUCKNOW: Fifteen people, including seven children, died when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Saturday morning, police said.

They said 15-20 people were injured in the accident that took place on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road under the Patiyali police station area when the occupants of the tractor-trolley were going to take a bath in the Ganga river.

Inspector General, Aligarh Range, Shalabh Mathur, told PTI, "The tractor-trolley overturned and fell into the 7-8-foot-deep pond while the tractor driver was trying to overtake another vehicle. Fifteen people -- seven children and eight women -- died in the accident. Around 15-20 people were injured and have been hospitalised."

"The tractor-trolley was coming from Jaithara in Etah district. I am going to the spot with the divisional commissioner (of Aligarh)," he said.

Mathur said the bodies will be handed over to the families of the deceased after conducting post-mortem examination.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

In a post on X, Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."

