Arson attacks, blast in Manipur's Imphal Valley kills one

GUWAHATI: The miscreants triggered a blast, killing one person, and set ablaze the office of an influential Meitei organisation in strife-torn Manipur’s Imphal Valley late Friday night.

The explosion occurred at the DM College complex in Imphal West district. The college houses the office of All Manipur Students’ Union.

Oinam Kenegy and Salam Michael, both aged 24 years, were injured when the miscreants lobbed an IED. Both were rushed to a private hospital. Kenegy succumbed to his injuries. Michael is undergoing treatment and stated to be critical.

Around the same time of this attack, unidentified persons torched the office of United Committee Manipur (UCM), a Meitei civil society organisation, in the same district.

In the third attack, the miscreants vandalised and torched the administrative block of a school in the Imphal East district. Two scooters parked on the premises were also gutted.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Given the time and manner in which they were carried out, the police suspected them as coordinated attacks.

The UCM, which was formed with 36 civil society and other organisations in 2001, condemned the arson attack on its office.