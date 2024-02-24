Assam cabinet gives nod to repeal Muslim Marriage Act, opposition calls it 'discriminatory'

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet has given its nod to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 in a bid to end child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"This Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21 respectively, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Opposition parties, however, termed the decision "discriminatory against Muslims" and an "attempt to polarise voters in an election year".

Speaking to PTI, Congress MLA Abdul Rashid Mandal alleged that by taking a decision to repeal the Act in the year of Lok Saha polls, the government "was trying to polarise voters it is nothing but a discriminatory decision against Muslims."