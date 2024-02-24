Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act, likely to implement UCC soon

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935.

Minister and government spokesperson Jayanta Malla Baruah told journalists after a meeting of the state cabinet, which concluded late Friday evening, that the decision to repeal the Act was made as the state is heading towards Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already said we are heading towards UCC. So, we took a very important decision today. The Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935 has been repealed by the cabinet,” Baruah said.

“There will now be no registration of Muslim marriage and divorce under this Act. We have the Special Marriage Act and we want all marriages to be registered under it,” he added.