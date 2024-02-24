Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act, likely to implement UCC soon

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935.
Minister and government spokesperson Jayanta Malla Baruah told journalists after a meeting of the state cabinet, which concluded late Friday evening, that the decision to repeal the Act was made as the state is heading towards Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already said we are heading towards UCC. So, we took a very important decision today. The Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935 has been repealed by the cabinet,” Baruah said.
“There will now be no registration of Muslim marriage and divorce under this Act. We have the Special Marriage Act and we want all marriages to be registered under it,” he added.
Baruah also said that the state government felt there was no need for the British-era Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act. He said underage marriages occurred under this Act.
“We believe this (repeal of the Act) will be a big step against child marriage,” the minister said. He said that the government would give a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the 94 Muslim marriage registrars.
“From now on, the district commissioners or district registrars will take up the responsibility of the 94 Muslim marriage registrars,” he added.
Step against child marriages, says minister
Government spokesperson Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the state government felt there was no need for the British-era Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act. He said underage marriages occurred under this Act. “We believe repeal of the Act will be a big step against child marriage,” he said.