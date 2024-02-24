Chhattisgarh film actor Manoj Rajput held for raping kin after promising marriage

DURG: Chhattisgarh actor-director-producer Manoj Rajput was held for allegedly raping a close relative for the past 13 years after promising to marry her, a police official said on Saturday.

He was held from his office in the state's Durg district on Friday on the complaint of the 29-year-old victim, the official said.

"On February 22, she lodged a complaint at the Old Bhilai railway police station about Rajput sexually exploiting her since 2011 on the pretext of marriage. After he reneged on his promise, she approached police," Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Borjha said.