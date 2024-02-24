Court gives Delhi police 20 more days to complete probe in NewsClick case

NEW DELHI: A Sessions Court on Friday granted Delhi Police 20 more days to complete its investigation against NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in a case lodged against him under the anti-terror law UAPA which is allegedly connected to the “spreading” of pro-China propaganda by the news portal.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar of Patiala House Court in the city, asked the special cell of Delhi Police to file the charge sheet within 20 days, after the probe agency said it required more time to conclude its investigation which was “at a crucial stage”.

The court had on December 22 granted the police 60 more days to complete the probe. The judge also extended the judicial custody of Purkayastha and accused-turned-approver Amit Chakravarty, NewsClick’s HR department head, till March 15. During the proceedings, the judge voiced displeasure over protracted investigation by the city police.

“What have you done in the last 150 days? If you had utilised these days properly, you would not need an extension... Such a large conspiracy, so many people are allegedly involved, and you have arrested only one person. In the past 150 days of investigation you have only one person arrested. You have names of the people but you have arrested only one person,” the judge remarked.