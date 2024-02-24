Farmers pause Delhi march till February 29

On Monday, effigies of big corporates and BJP leaders will be burnt. Next day, SKM (non-political) and KMM will hold their own meetings. It will be followed by a joint meeting on Wednesday and the next plan of action will be announced on Thursday. “Till then we will not move further,’’ he said.

In Haryana, police softened its stand against farmer leaders, saying it had dropped a proposal to invoke the draconian National Security Act (NSA) against them. But it used tear gas in Hisar to disperse farmers who wanted to proceed to the Khanauri inter-state border to join other protesters.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of `1 crore and a government job for the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died during the protest, but his family rejected it saying they want justice instead. The family said they would not allow his post-mortem till the person who shot Shubhkaran dead is booked.

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), which is part of the SKM, said it held demonstrations at 47 places in Punjab in protest against Singh’s death.