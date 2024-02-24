Hyderabad NGO under scanner for doling out cash to people in Haldwani

DEHRADUN: Two days after a video purportedly showed a man distributing cash to people in the violence-affected areas of Haldwani, Uttarkhand police have launched a probe into the role a Hyderabad-based NGO in the matter, police officials said.
The officials said the man, identified as Salman Khan, was linked to the NGO, called Hyderabad Youth Courage. Nainital senior superintendent of police Prahlad Narain Meena said, “Details related to Salman have been sought, including documents of the NGO, its funding sources, ITRs and how much money was distributed in Banbhulpura area.”
The bank accounts and PAN numbers of the NGO have been shared with enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax department. Four people died and 250 policemen sustained injuries after violence broke out in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani when the authorities were demolishing an illegal madrassa.
The police have arrested 74 so far in connection with the February 8 violence. “Two days ago, a video circulated on social media in which a young man was seen distributing cash to the residents of Banbhulpura area, particularly to the relatives of the deceased whom he referred to as martyrs,” Nainital police said in a statement.
“Additionally, he handed out substantial sums of money to other affected individuals. Subsequently, law enforcement authorities detained him for interrogation, and after thorough questioning, he was eventually released,” the police said.
This newspaper could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Salman, a resident of Hyderabad, was detained at the Banbhulpura police station for interrogation on Wednesday. “Salman underwent several hours of questioning on various matters, with additional agencies also conducting inquiries.
He was subsequently released on Thursday under the stipulation that he must be available for further investigation upon police summons,” said a police official inked to the investigation.
Police said many government agencies are monitoring the man’s activities. The police are investigating to find out how much money Salman brought to Haldwani. Those donating to the Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO are being identified, the police official said, adding action is being taken to seize the account of the NGO.
Viral video
Nainital police said two days ago, a video circulated on social media in which a young man was seen distributing cash to the residents of Banbhulpura area, particularly to the relatives of the deceased whom he referred to as martyrs. He also handed out substantial sums of money to other affected individuals.