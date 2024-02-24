Hyderabad NGO under scanner for doling out cash to people in Haldwani

DEHRADUN: Two days after a video purportedly showed a man distributing cash to people in the violence-affected areas of Haldwani, Uttarkhand police have launched a probe into the role a Hyderabad-based NGO in the matter, police officials said.

The officials said the man, identified as Salman Khan, was linked to the NGO, called Hyderabad Youth Courage. Nainital senior superintendent of police Prahlad Narain Meena said, “Details related to Salman have been sought, including documents of the NGO, its funding sources, ITRs and how much money was distributed in Banbhulpura area.”

The bank accounts and PAN numbers of the NGO have been shared with enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax department. Four people died and 250 policemen sustained injuries after violence broke out in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani when the authorities were demolishing an illegal madrassa.