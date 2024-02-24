Indian Consulate designates family representatives to ensure justice for student run over by US cop

SEATLLE: In the Indian student murder case in US, the Indian Consulate General in Seattle said on Friday that they have raised the matter of Indian student murder in US with the local authorities and the case has been referred to Seattle city Attorney's office for review of King County Prosecuting Attorney verdict.

The statement comes after the Seattle police officer who struck and killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula while responding to an overdose call, will not face any criminal charges due to lack of "sufficient" evidence.

"On the recently released investigation report of the King County Prosecution Attorney on the unfortunate death of Jaahnavi Kandula, Consulate has been in regular touch with the designated family representatives and will continue to extend all possible support in ensuring justice for Jaahnavi and her family," Indian Consulate in Seattle posted on X.

"We have also raised the matter strongly with local authorities, including Seattle Police for appropriate redress. The case has now been referred to Seattle City Attorney's office for review. We await completion of Seattle Police's administrative investigation and will continue to monitor progress on the case," it added.