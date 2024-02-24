Modi says INDIA bloc an ‘old wine in a new bottle’

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sounding the poll bugle from his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition bloc — INDI Alliance — terming it “purana maal nayee packing mein” (old wine in a new bottle).

Slamming the opposition he said: “They come together ahead of every election and fall apart abusing each other after failing to score (‘nil battey sannata’). Addressing a series of public rallies, all replete with tirades against the Opposition bloc INDIA, the PM dubbed Rahul Gandhi the ‘Yuvraj’ of Congress’s royal family and expressed shock over the word ‘nashedi’ (alcoholic) used by him for the youth of Kashi and UP recently during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Amethi.

“Jinke apne hosh thhikane nahi hai, wo UP ke, mere kashi ke bachchon ko nashedi keh rahe hai (those who are not in their own senses, are calling UP youth, my children of Kashi alcoholic),” added Modi while addressing a public rally in Karikhiyaon after inaugurating and laying foundation of 36 development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.