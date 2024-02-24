Modi says INDIA bloc an ‘old wine in a new bottle’

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sounding the poll bugle from his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition bloc — INDI Alliance — terming it “purana maal nayee packing mein” (old wine in a new bottle).
Slamming the opposition he said: “They come together ahead of every election and fall apart abusing each other after failing to score (‘nil battey sannata’). Addressing a series of public rallies, all replete with tirades against the Opposition bloc INDIA, the PM dubbed Rahul Gandhi the ‘Yuvraj’ of Congress’s royal family and expressed shock over the word ‘nashedi’ (alcoholic) used by him for the youth of Kashi and UP recently during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Amethi.
“Jinke apne hosh thhikane nahi hai, wo UP ke, mere kashi ke bachchon ko nashedi keh rahe hai (those who are not in their own senses, are calling UP youth, my children of Kashi alcoholic),” added Modi while addressing a public rally in Karikhiyaon after inaugurating and laying foundation of 36 development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.
The PM had reached Varanasi on late Thursday night. “A person who belongs to a dynasty is always threatened by the common youth force and its talent. They only like those who always praise them. Now they have another reason to dislike Uttar Pradesh after Ram Mandir’s inauguration. They do not like the new face of Kashi and Ayodhya. I did not know that Congress had so much hatred towards Lord Ram. They can’t see or think beyond their family and vote bank,” said the PM.
He said that the people of Varanasi were prudent enough to identify the “designs” of the opposition alliance and they (UP voters) were all set to gift all the Lok Sabha seats to the NDA in upcoming polls. Earlier, Modi had hit out at the opposition, accusing it of being obsessive with caste and misguiding people in the name of “casteism” for political gains.
PM lashes out at Rahul Gandhi
