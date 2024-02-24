Mumbai Diary: Piyush Goyal sets sight on North Mumbai LS seat

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was elected from the Rajya Sabha previously, is now vying for direct entry into the Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections. Goyal has set his sight on the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by Gopal Shetty. At 70, Shetty is likely to be denied a ticket, providing Goyal with an opportunity to secure safe seat. The constituency is dominated by Gujarati and North Indian voters, making it favourable for any BJP candidate. Therefore, Goyal sees this as his best chance to enter the House. Previously, Shetty defeated actor Urmila Matondkar by over 4 lakh votes.

Defections may see unrest & change in Congress

Following the exit of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, the party is struggling to prevent further defections to the BJP and other ruling parties. As part of this effort, there is strong speculation that the incumbent Maharashtra Congress President, Nana Patole, may be replaced due to unrest regarding his high-handedness and perceived lack of resources ahead of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. It is anticipated that former minister and state president Balasaheb Thorat, will be given the party reins.

Uddhav Thackeray key Oppn figure in Maha

Multiple independent and internal surveys conducted by opposition parties have indicated that Uddhav Thackeray is emerging as a prominent figure to be watched. Despite stepping down as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Thackeray continues to garner sympathy and is viewed as the true and natural leader of the Shiv Sena. Many people in Maharashtra feel that injustice has been done to Thackeray, associating his name closely with the Shiv Sena. Consequently, his popularity among the masses, particularly among women and minority voters, remains high. Thackeray’s rallies attract significant crowds in the Konkan and Vidarbha regions.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com