‘Need to ensure better access, affordability of education’

Science is based on facts; history too is based on facts. But how you interpret these facts could be time-and-space dependent. In the last several years, there is a general feeling that not all parts of India are represented in our history. Therefore, we need to expand and provide a broader view of our history. As an academic, I feel that we should have an open mind. In science, we have an open mind. In history, too, we should have that open mind and then broaden the way we present our history.

Kavita Bajeli-datt: There has been a huge debate over the UGC draft guidelines that suggested the de-reservation of reserved posts if enough candidates from the SC, ST, and OBC categories are not available. After this newspaper story, both the education ministry and the UGC clarified that there has been no de-reservation of reserved categories. However, the UGC later removed the draft guidelines from its website...

The Ministry of Education and UGC have made it clear that that there is nothing like de-reservation. Some guidelines in UGC were released around 2006 to bring clarity on the implementation of reservation policy in the university system, especially in government-funded university systems. But later on, there were several other things. I think in 2020, UGC might have decided to form a committee to bring in all these aspects in one single document and send it to all the universities so that the reservation policy is effectively implemented.

The committee gave its report after three-and-a-half years. Usually, the practice is that we put it in the public domain for feedback. We put it in the public domain on December 27, 2023, and January 28, I think was the last date for giving feedback. But this news item appeared. We immediately issued a clarification that there is nothing like de-reservation.