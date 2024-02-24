PM Modi virtually launches multiple development projects under ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh’

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 34,427 crore in several important sectors in Chhattisgarh under ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh’ on Saturday.

He was participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme organised in Raipur through video conferencing. Nine projects worth Rs 18897 crore were launched and the foundation stone of a mega venture of Rs 15530 crore was laid by him.

“Viksit Chhattisgarh will be a reality with the empowerment of farmers, youth and women’s ability. The BJP has made it (Chhattisgarh state) and BJP only will elevate (nurture) it,” said the PM and further added that the state has hard-working farmers, talented youth and a wealth of nature.

Chhattisgarh always had whatever is required to ensure development but those who ruled the country for a long period after independence lacked a big vision, he stated and assured the people with a pledge of “Developed Chhattisgarh.” CM Vishnu Deo Sai along with tourism, culture school education minister Brijmohan Agrawal and agriculture Minister Shri Ram Vichar Netam were present.

Among the projects the PM inaugurated included three key First Mile Connectivity (FMC) of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) to help in faster, eco-friendly and efficient mechanised evacuation of coal. Built at a cost of Rs 600 crore, Dipka, Baroud and Chhal FMC projects are equipped with a capacity of 41 million ton per annum.

In line with India’s commitment to strengthening energy security and sustainable development, he inaugurated NTPC’s Lara Super Thermal Power Project with highly efficient Super Critical technology stage-I (2x800 MW) and laid foundation stone of Ultra Super Critical technology stage-II (2x800 MW) in Raigarh district.

He launched two projects worth Rs 583 crore under the Railway Ministry, including a 50 MW solar power plant in Bhilai and the Bilaspur-Uslapur flyover. A 50-MW capacity is Indian Railways’ biggest solar power plant aimed towards promoting green energy. The solar plant is spread across 200 acres and has 154500 solar photovoltaic panels installed. Bilaspur-Uslapur flyover will reduce the heavy congestion of traffic and stoppage of coal movement.

The PM also inaugurated a 100-MW solar power project built in an area of 451 acres in 9 villages of Rajnandgaon at a cost of Rs 907 crore under the ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Two projects worth Rs 1007 crore under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways were also inaugurated virtually intended to improve connectivity.