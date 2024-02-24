Priyanka joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in its last leg in UP

LUCKNOW: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday resumed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining her brother in the yatra's final leg in the state.

She will accompany Gandhi as the yatra passes through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday, the Congress said.

People raised slogans such as 'Rahul Gandhi zindabaad', 'Priyanka Gandhi zindabaad' and 'Congress party zindabaad' as the yatra passed through different areas of Moradabad.

The Congress leaders were seen waving to people from an open jeep.