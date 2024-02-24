Priyanka set to join Rahul yatra in Moradabad

LUCKNOW: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav are likely to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra respectively, in Moradabad and Agra when the yatra will resume its journey on Saturday.

“Priyanka Gandhi will join the yatra in Moradabad on February 24 and will accompany her brother till February 25 when the yatra is scheduled to take another break. She will re-join when it resumes its journey later in Rajasthan,” said a senior Congress leader.

It may be recalled that Priyanka was supposed to join the Yatra when it entered UP from Chanduali in eastern region on February 16 but, owing to her illness, she could not join it.

The Yatra has already covered the eastern and central UP districts including the Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli, before taking a two-day break in Lucknow on Wednesday.