Probe agencies behind 30 firms’ Rs 335cr donation to BJP from 2018-22: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday alleged that the Central agencies were being misused to “extort” donations for the BJP from private companies and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal sought a probe into “the allegations of quid pro quo between BJP and donors of the BJP, which have been raided by various investigative agencies”.

It said between 2018 and 2022, thirty private companies were subjected to investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and Central Bureau of Investigation. During this period, the same companies paid Rs 335 crore to the BJP as donations. Of the 30 firms, 23 companies, which gave a total of Rs 187.58 crore to the BJP during this period, had never donated any amount to the party between 2014 and the year of the raid, Venugopal added.

“It raises serious questions about the institutional independence, autonomy, and the professionalism of the Central agencies IT, ED and CBI,” wrote the Congress leader.