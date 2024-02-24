Rajasthan: Accident victim transfused with wrong blood type dies in Jaipur hospital

JAIPUR: A 23-year-old man died here at the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Friday, around a fortnight after he was transfused with a wrong blood type, an official said.

Sachin Sharma, a resident of Bandikui town, was admitted to the Trauma Centre of the hospital on February 12 after he suffered severe injuries in a road accident in Kotputli city.

In the wake of the incident, the state government put three doctors on pending posting order and suspended a nursing staff after they were found guilty in a probe conducted by a committee.

According to an official statement, additional chief secretary Shubhra Singh has put three doctors, Dr SK Goyal, Dr Daulatram, and Dr Rishabh Chalana, on a pending posting order and suspended nursing staff Ashok Kumar Verma.

According to the report, the sample for blood transfusion was taken by Nursing Officer Ashok Kumar Verma.

Resident Dr Rishabh Chalana did not write any notes on the patient's record and Assistant Professor Dr S K Goyal did not pay attention to the blood transfusion parameters before the surgery.