Sure of 3rd term, Modi asks ministers to prepare action plan for next 5 yrs

NEW DELHI: In reflection of a perceived victory for a third time in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have assigned his cabinet colleagues with the task of preparing a comprehensive action plan for the next five years. This includes incorporating specific action plans for 100 days.

The ministers have been asked to identify vulnerable areas of their ministries and add them in their comprehensive action plans. The focus areas will be accorded the top priority in scheme implementation in the third term of the Modi government.

On Friday, a senior cabinet minister told this newspaper that the PM’s instructions call for utilizing some “lean days” (when workloads is less, especially a period between the announcement of elections and the formation of government.