Sure of 3rd term, Modi asks ministers to prepare action plan for next 5 yrs

NEW DELHI: In reflection of a perceived victory for a third time in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have assigned his cabinet colleagues with the task of preparing a comprehensive action plan for the next five years. This includes incorporating specific action plans for 100 days.
The ministers have been asked to identify vulnerable areas of their ministries and add them in their comprehensive action plans. The focus areas will be accorded the top priority in scheme implementation in the third term of the Modi government.
On Friday, a senior cabinet minister told this newspaper that the PM’s instructions call for utilizing some “lean days” (when workloads is less, especially a period between the announcement of elections and the formation of government.
“We are working on a comprehensive action plan for 2024-29. Our action plan will be submitted to the PMO through proper channels,” he said. “Having a 100-day action plan will be of great help to start working in identified areas,” said a senior minister.
Speaking to this newspaper, a senior cabinet minister said assigning such a task to them reflects the confidence of the government and a degree of trust reposed in the Modi leadership.
“Modi ji ko janata ka support hai (PM Modi has the requisite support),” he said. It is expected that PM Modi would give further instructions related to welfare schemes for the next five years at the last meeting of the Union council of ministers, likely on March 3.
“The PM has dropped enough hints that he would take tough decisions during his third term in the larger interest of the country. He wants detailed action plans prepared in advance from each ministry in advance,” said a minister.
The PM has also reportedly engaged his party senior leaders and ministers to complete their visits to a cluster of LS constituencies ahead of the polls in order to strengthen the winning chances of BJP candidates.
A BJP source referred to the PM’s remarks in Varanasi today to infer the degree of people’s confidence in the PM. The PM said: “This time the entire country has one mood: Abki Baar...abki bar... abki bar…” The crowd responded “Modi sarkar”.
