Tejashwi with Shahabuddin aide creates stir

PATNA: Former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday found himself in the thick of a controversy after BJP released photographs, showing him sharing dais with a sharpshooter and also meeting him privately.

National general secretary of BJP’s OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand shared photographs of Tejashwi sharing the dais with the sharpshooter Mohammad Kaif alias Kaif at a public meeting during his ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Siwan on Thursday.

Tejashwi is travelling across the state, targeting both BJP and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. “The outlook and the basic ingredients of RJD are still the same. RJD cannot detach itself from the lumpen, criminal and bad elements. Tejashwi is touring the state with a sharp shooter and sharing dais with criminals,” Anand said.

Kaif is an accused in the murder of Siwan-based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan and was sent to jail on several occasions. He was also the alleged sharpshooter of RJD strongman and former MP Mohammed Shahabuddin who died in 2021.