53-wagon freight train runs for over 70 km from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab without drivers

JAMMU/CHANDIGARH: A diesel locomotive-hauled freight train travelled more than 70 kilometres from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua to a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district without its drivers on Sunday, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported, they said and added that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident that took place between 7.25 am and 9 am.

The 53-wagon train loaded with chip stones was on its way to Punjab from Jammu, the officials said.

The train had stopped at the Kathua railway station in Jammu for a driver change and it seems that it began to roll down a slope gradient track on the Jammu-Jalandhar section, a spokesperson of the Northern Railway said, citing preliminary information.

Both drivers -- loco pilot and assistant loco pilot -- were not on board the freight train, the officials said.

The train gained speed along the way, finally coming to a stop on a steep gradient near Unchi Bassi railway station in Punjab, they said.