Amit Shah visits MP ahead of elections; Terms coming polls as battle between those who live for nation and for family

BHOPAL: Eyeing to win all 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha polls, union home minister and BJP’s prime strategist Amit Shah spent entire Sunday in the central Indian state – addressing Lok Sabha cluster office bearers, booth level workers and enlightened citizens.

Considered as the mind behind BJP’s resounding 2023 MP assembly polls success, Shah started the Sunday visit with a meeting with Gwalior-Chambal region’s Lok Sabha cluster (comprising Morena, Gwalior, Guna and Bhind-SC) office bearers in Gwalior. He then addressed a gathering of booth level workers of the Khajuraho constituency (which has been left by Congress for the Samajwadi Party) and ended the day by addressing intellectuals and prominent citizens in the capital Bhopal.

Addressing a gathering of intellectuals and prominent citizens in the evening, Shah drew parallels between Mahabharata (Pandavas Vs Kauravas battle) and the coming LS polls. “The coming elections are a battle between those who live for the country and those who live for their families. Any political party is identified by its programs. What is the Congress’s program, it’s to carry out Yatra when elections are there and set a new member of its family. BJP on the other hand, right since the Bharatiya Jana Sangh days, has been working to strengthen the nation, spanning from the movement for the abrogation of Indian Constitution’s Article 370 to the Ram Temple Movement and LK Advani’s Yatra against corruption," he said.

“Our party since its inception has been working for strengthening the nation and not for launching any Rajkumar (prince). Only one man, Rahul Gandhi, has been launched by the Congress every time in a new look since the last 20 years. But he is that rocket that doesn’t get launched, as it reverses just after every launch. They (Congress) are again out in the elections with the same rocket,” Shah said, making a sweep at ex-AICC president Rahul Gandhi and his ongoing Manipur-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which is slated to enter in MP on March 2.

Slamming the Congress over its Karnataka MP DK Suresh’s recent “separate nation for South India remark,” Shah said, “What has happened to the party which was once led by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Maulana Azad? It’s so helpless that it can’t even distance itself from such remarks of dividing the country into two parts. To all of you all present here, I guarantee BJP will never allow the country’s division to happen.”

Seeking a third decisive term with 400-plus seats for the NDA government led PM Modi, Shah said “As you all shape the public opinion, let me assure you that the PM has set many targets for the future, including making India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2027 and third largest economy in next five years, taking exports to two trillion dollars by 2030, hosting Summer Olympics in India in 2036, sending humans to the moon by 2040 and making India completely developed and global superpower in 2047. For these targets to be achieved, a third decisive term for the present central government is necessary.”