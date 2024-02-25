Congress issues whip for Abhishek Singhvi in Rajya Sabha polls from Himachal

SHIMLA: Wary of claims of victory by BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan, the Congress has issued whip to its MLAs to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Mahajan, a three-time Congress MLA and former minister, had resigned from the party in September 2022 ahead of the assembly polls and joined the BJP.

He has been repeatedly saying that he knows all the MLAs very well, is in touch with them and is hopeful of victory.

A whip has been issued ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, a Congress MLA said on Sunday.

Following the whip, all the candidates will have to show the ballot to the authorised agent who can declare a vote invalid if any MLA refuses to show the ballot.

Mahajan said he has filed the nominations to be victorious and expressed the hope that the Congress members will exercise a "conscience vote".

He has claimed that he has close links with the MLAs across party lines.