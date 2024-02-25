Congress President Kharge claims efforts on to change constitution, warns about dictatorship

"If the Constitution survives, the unity of this country will survive. If democracy survives, every one can live with prosperity. But today there is no government at the Centre that either protects the Constitution or functions keeping the Constitution in mind," he added.

This is why protecting the Constitution and abiding by it is most important, he said, in his address to the gathering.

Kharge called on the citizens to be aware of efforts to mislead them by trying to impose a certain ideology.

He claimed that there was a conspiracy underway to frame a new Constitution by giving up the existing one.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi speaks about protecting the Constitution, but why are the protectors of the Constitution using the ED (on opposition leaders), purchasing MLAs of opposition parties to take control of opposition-ruled states or governments as done in Karnataka, Manipur and Goa? How far is this constitutional," Kharge said.

If this "obsession" continues, there may be a day when there will be a dictatorship in this country, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is used to saying "my guarantee" instead of "Government's guarantees" or at least "BJP government's guarantees", Kharge said.

"How is it your (Modi) guarantee? It is not yours, when people of the country give money by paying taxes. if a person in this way says I did, I have done, I, I, then he will lead the country towards dictatorship one day."Kharge said.