Entire strength of Congress used to take only one family forward: PM Modi

“Those who ruled the country for a long time did not have the will power, intention and dedication to provide amenities to the common people,” Modi said.

“The entire strength of Congress has been used to take one family forward. If everything was to be done only for one family then how would one remember to build the country? Its (Congress) entire energy was focused on how to run the government for five years and how to hide scams,” Modi said.

On the ‘Sudarshan Setu’, the PM said he laid the foundation stone for this bridge six years ago and inaugurated it today. “This is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.