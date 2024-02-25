Matter of shame that elections in J&K had to be announced by SC: Omar Abdullah

MUMBAI: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said it was "a matter of considerable shame" that the Supreme Court had to issue a directive about elections in Jammu and Kashmir rather than the Election Commission of India.

The National Conference leader also said the view that Article 370 was at the root of all problems of Jammu and Kashmir was not correct, and terrorist attacks are now being reported in areas which were earlier free of terrorism, in particular the hills of Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.

More Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in targeted attacks in the Valley during the tenure of the present government than in the past, he claimed while speaking at ABP Network's `Ideas of India' Summit 3.0 here on Saturday.

"What is the BJP and what is the Government of India going to do about the deadline the Supreme Court has set," Abdullah asked, noting the court has said the assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of September 2024.