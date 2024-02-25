TMC announces Brigade rally in Kolkata on March 10

KOLKATA: In the wake of mounting attacks from the BJP and other opposition parties on the Sandeshkhali issue, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced a mega rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground here on March 10 to protest alleged discrimination by the central government against the state's social welfare projects.

The rally is scheduled to be addressed by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party sources said.

Announcing it on X, Abhishek Banerjee said the rally titled 'Jana Garjan Sabha' (roar of the masses) will also take a vow to throw out the "outside tormentors" from Bengal, a veiled reference to the BJP and its national leaders who have been visiting the state on various issues.