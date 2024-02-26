Agnipath scheme gross injustice to country's youth: AICC president Kharge writes to President

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu highlighting the "gross injustice" done to the country's youths seeking regular employment in the armed forces due to the Agnipath scheme and urged her to ensure justice for them.

The future of nearly 2 lakh young men and women has become uncertain due to the ending of the regular recruitment process in the armed forces, Kharge said in his letter to the President.

The President is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.