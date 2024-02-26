Assam passes law banning ‘magical healing practices with ulterior motive'

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly on Monday passed ‘The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024’, criminalising non-scientific ‘magical healing’ practices conducted by individuals with malicious intent. The Bill aims to bring social awakening in society and create healthy, science-based knowledge and a safe environment to protect human health against the evil and sinister practices thriving on ignorance and ill-health of people.

The Bill says no person shall take part in healing practices and magical healing propagation for treatment of any disease, disorder or condition relating to health, directly or indirectly, giving a false impression of treatment to cure diseases, pain or trouble. It further says no person shall take part in any sort of advertisement relating to any kind of medicine, remedy directly or indirectly relating to any false claim or misleading to any particular material.

”…commission of any act of inhuman, evil or magical healing or propagation or promotion of such practices or black magic acts in violation of the provisions of the Act by any person himself or through another person shall constitute an offence under the provisions of the Act and person guilty of such offence shall be punishable,” the Bill says.